Norwich loses again, stays last in EPL heading into 2022

LONDON (AP) — Norwich will head into 2022 in last place in the Premier League after losing 3-0 at Crystal Palace for its fifth straight defeat. First-half goals from Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp gave Palace the win in the continued absence of its manager, Patrick Vieira, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Key attacking midfielder Conor Gallagher and forward Wilfried Zaha were also missing for the hosts but they were still too strong for the Canaries, who slumped to their 13th loss in 19 league games. Both teams named two goalkeepers among the substitutes and were still unable to fill their respective benches due to coronavirus cases and injuries.