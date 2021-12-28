Being Harbaugh: Quirky, competitive, ingenious, disruptive

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has been the most scrutinized coach in college football for seven seasons, defined by his failures despite a resume loaded with success. Now he has delivered on the promise he brought to his alma mater, leading the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff and a semifinal showdown against Georgia. In 17 seasons as a head coach in college and the NFL, Harbaugh is 156-65. The traits that make Harbaugh seem a little weird his supporters will tell you are ingenious.