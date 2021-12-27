Skip to Content
South Carolina, Stanford still Nos. 1-2 in women’s AP Top 25

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

A relatively quiet week because of the holidays left The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll mostly unchanged. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks staved off another challenge from a top opponent, rallying to beat No. 2 Stanford 65-61. Coach Dawn Staley’s squad has beat five top-10 teams this season, including the No. 2 team twice. The Cardinal stayed at No. 2 because of their strong showing against the Gamecocks. Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State held their spots in the top five.

