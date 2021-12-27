Lyon, Paris FC thrown out of Coupe de France after violence

PARIS (AP) — Lyon and second-tier Paris FC have been thrown out of the Coupe de France as a result of the fan violence that forced the abandonment of their match on Dec. 17. Supporters invaded the field, launched flares and fought each other in the stands. Following a meeting of its disciplinary commission, the French Football Federation announced that Lyon would also not be allowed fans at away games for the rest of the season and should be fined 52,000 euros. Paris FC, which hosted the abandoned game, were fined 10,000 euros and told the team cannot use its Stade Charlety for their next five home games.