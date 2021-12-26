Super maxi Black Jack leads Sydney to Hobart yacht race

SYDNEY (AP) — Monaco Yacht Club super maxi Black Jack held a 18-nautical-mile lead over fellow maxi SHK Scallywag in a Sydney to Hobart race hit by retirements of nearly half the fleet due to heavy seas. More than 24 hours into the annual race from Sydney Harbor to Hobart on the island state of Tasmania, Black Jack was estimated to finish the race by Tuesday evening based on current weather conditions. The race began Sunday. Stefan Racing was in third place and the race’s third super-maxi, LawConnect, was in fourth.