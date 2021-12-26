Spurs set season-high, blitz short-handed Pistons, 144-109

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 27 points and the San Antonio Spurs had their highest-scoring game of the season to beat short-handed Detroit 144-109, extending the Pistons’ road skid to 10. San Antonio has won three straight and four of five to move. Spurs reserve center Jock Landale had 18 points, starting center Jakob Poeltl added 14 and Doug McDermott scored 13. San Antonio sat its primary starters in the fourth quarter ahead of playing five games in seven days. Hamidou Diallo scored 28 points for Detroit. Saddiq Bey added 23, Luka Garza had 20 and Frank Jackson 17. The Pistons’ four-man bench was outscored 73-21.