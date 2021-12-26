Patriots’ path to division title shrinks after loss to Bills

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots survived a 1-3 start this season to put themselves within a victory of reclaiming the division throne they surrendered to the Buffalo Bills a year after Tom Brady’s departure. But the 33-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday gives them little margin for error in the final two games. For the second consecutive week, New England was undone by mistakes and undisciplined play in key moments.