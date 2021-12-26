Hurts keeps Eagles in playoff race in 34-10 win over Giants

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown to lineman Lane Johnson, linebacker Alex Singleton returned an interception for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles continued their late-season playoff push with a 34-10 win over the New York Giants. The Eagles have won six of eight after opening the season losing five of seven and remain in the hunt for a wild-card spot in the NFC. Hurts shook off a dismal first half and threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns to push the Eagles over .500 for the first time since they won the season opener.