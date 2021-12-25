Walker’s triple-double leads Knicks over Hawks, 101-87

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kemba Walker became the seventh NBA player with a triple-double on Christmas, and the New York Knicks beat the depleted Atlanta Hawks 101-87 for their first win on the holiday in a decade. Julius Randle had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks in a matchup of teams who met in the first round of last season’s playoffs. But the Hawks were missing Trae Young among nine players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, so it wasn’t much of a rematch of Atlanta’s five-game victory. Walker finished with 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.