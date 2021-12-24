Authorities: Washington’s Everett was driver in fatal crash

DULLES, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a passenger in a car driven by Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was killed when the vehicle slammed into several trees and rolled over. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says the passenger — 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters of Las Vegas — died at a hospital after Thursday night’s crash along a road near Aldie, Virginia. A team statement says Everett was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. The cause of the crash remained under investigation. No charges were immediately filed.