Jags’ Armstead nears ‘endgame’ after COVID scare, year away

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ryquell Armstead spent all last season on the COVID-19 list. He first landed there in early August after testing positive when the Jacksonville Jaguars reported for training camp. He was later hospitalized with respiratory issues and eventually diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall. He wasn’t allowed to do anything physical for eight months. Football was an afterthought. Health and family became top priorities. He spoke publicly about his ordeal for the first time Thursday. He’s expected to get back on the field for the first time in nearly two years Sunday.