By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger each scored 18 points to lead No. 8 Indiana to a 70-37 victory over Southern Illinois. Holmes went 8 for 12 from the field. She also had a team-high seven rebounds. Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 11 points, four assists and four rebounds for the 10-2 Hoosiers. Payton McCallister led Southern Illinois with 10 points.