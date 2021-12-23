Herro, Strus power Heat to 115-112 comeback win over Pistons

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 29 points, Max Strus added 26 and the Miami Heat rallied to beat the short-handed Detroit Pistons 115-112. Strus’ fifth 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining gave the Heat their final margin. Cory Joseph’s game-tying 3-point attempt with two seconds left bounced off the rim and was rebounded by Miami’s Udonis Haslem. Kyle Lowry scored 21 points and Gabe Vincent finished with 15 for the Heat. The Pistons learned hours before the game that Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes, Saben Lee and Rodney McGruder entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Rookie Cade Cunningham, the team’s second-leading scorer, was placed in health and safety protocols on Wednesday.