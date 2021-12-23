Greene, Murphy lead USF to 76-69 win over Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Javon Greene scored 18 points, making 7 of 9 at the foul line and USF fended off host Hawaii 76-69 at the Diamond Head Classic. Tied at 51-51, back-to-back dunks by Corey Walker and Jalyn McCreary on either end of a Walker steal had USF up 55-51 for good with 6:14 remaining. Walker fouled out in the final half minute with six points and had four of USF’s nine steals in a two-minute span to help spark the Bulls back into the lead. Caleb Murphy scored 17 points with six assists for USF. Noel Coleman led Hawaii with 22 points, Kamaka Hepa scored 16.