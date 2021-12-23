ETSU hires Furman coordinator George Quarles as head coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State has hired Furman offensive coordinator George Quarles as the Buccaneers’ head coach. Athletic director Scott Carter introduced Quarles the 19th head coach in ETSU history. Quarles was associate head coach at Furman for five seasons, including the last four as offensive coordinator. Quarles also played at Furman, helping the Paladins win the 1988 FCS national title. He takes over a program that went 11-2 and lost to North Dakota State in the FCS quarterfinals.