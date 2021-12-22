Without the NHL, Russia emerges as favorite for Olympic gold

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

The Russian team will be the favorite for the Olympic hockey men’s gold medal after the NHL withdrew from sending players to Beijing because of the disruption caused by coronavirus outbreaks. Russia with the KHL has the strongest league outside the NHL and is hopeful of retaining the gold medal it won in 2018. Its roster is expected to mix ex-NHL experience with young talent. Russia will be playing in Beijing as the Russian Olympic Committee because of doping disputes. Finland showed it also has a chance by beating Russia in overtime at a tune-up tournament in Moscow.