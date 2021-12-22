Sloan’s late 3-pointer sends ETSU past Georgia 86-84

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — David Sloan buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9 seconds remaining in the game — scoring a career-high 24 points — and East Tennessee State rallied late in an 86-84 victory over Georgia. Sloan’s game-winner came after Noah Baumann gave Georgia an 84-82 lead when he scored in the paint and was fouled with 35 seconds left. Baumann missed his free throw, Sloan connected and Baumann missed a 3-point try with less than a second remaining. Jordan King grabbed the rebound for the Buccaneers (8-5), was fouled and sank 1 of 2 free throws to cap the scoring. Jordan King matched his career high with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting — 5 of 9 from distance. Baumann scored a season-high 25 points for Georgia (5-7) and he’d made 7 of 8 3-point tries until missing on his last attempt.