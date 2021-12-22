Magic beat Hawks 104-98 in matchup of short-handed teams

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, Robin Lopez had 10 points and a career-high 11 assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks 104-98 in a matchup of short-handed teams. Cam Reddish finished with a season-high 36 points and John Collins had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Hawks, who have lost seven straight at home. Both teams had to make plenty of adjustments before the game with so many players in health and safety protocols.