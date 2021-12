RUSTON, La. — Amorie Archibald had 18 points to lead six Louisiana Tech players in double figures as the Bulldogs won their seventh straight home game, routing Crowley’s Ridge College 99-56. Kenneth Lofton Jr. added 14 points for the Bulldogs on Wednesday. Keaston Willis chipped in 13, Cobe Williams scored 12 and Kenny Hunter had 10. Braxton Cousins led the Pioneers with 20 points.