Leader PSG scrapes late 1-1 draw heading into winter break

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain is heading into the winter break after narrowly avoiding a humiliating defeat. Mauro Icardi’s injury-time goal salvaged a 1-1 draw at struggling Lorient in the French league on Wednesday. PSG leads second-place Nice and third-place Marseille by 13 points. Nice beat Lens 2-1 while Marseille needed an even later injury-time goal than PSG to draw 1-1 at home to Reims. Nice and Marseille are separated on goal difference.