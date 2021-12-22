Knicks’ Derrick Rose has ankle surgery, could miss 2 months

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Knicks guard Derrick Rose had undergone surgery on his right ankle and could miss two months. Already short-handed with six players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Knicks have now lost the former league MVP whose arrival jump-started their run to the playoffs last season. Rose had missed the last two games with what the team said was ankle soreness. The Knicks announced he had a procedure on the ankle at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery and would be evaluated in eight weeks. He is averaging 12 points, one of the bright spots in New York’s disappointing 14-17 start.