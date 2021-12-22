Jones says neck injury caused discomfort in some positions

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones says the neck injury that ended his season caused him discomfort in certain positions. Speaking Wednesday for the first time since being put on injured reserve, Jones said he wanted to return to action. However, the swelling in his neck never cleared and doctors refused to give him the OK to play. Looking back on his third season, Jones said he made progress but the team did not win enough games. New York is 4-10, having lost all three games Mike Glennon started with Jones out. The Giants play at Philadelphia on Sunday.