Fleming’s 20 leads Florida past Stony Brook 87-62

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr., had his best game at Florida with four 3-pointers and 20 points and the Gators rolled past Stony Brook 87-62. Fleming, a graduate transfers from Charleston Southern was 4 of 5 from distance, shooting 6 of 8 overall and making four free throws. The Gators shot 53% despite going 8 of 23 behind the arc. Colin Castleton scored 15 points for Florida (9-3), which opens Southeastern Conference play at Ole Miss on Dec. 29. Jaden Sayles scored 16 points for the Seawolves. Florida announced before the game that guard Myreon Jones would miss the game for health and safety protocols.