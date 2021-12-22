Falcons’ Gage emerging as Ryan’s latest go-to wide receiver

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Russell Gage is providing the Atlanta Falcons much-needed stability at wide receiver. Gage’s late-season emergence is especially important as quarterback Matt Ryan tries to keep the Falcons’ passing game moving. Tajae Sharpe missed the team’s first practice of the week after leaving last Sunday’s loss at San Francisco with a foot injury. Sharpe’s status is uncertain for the game against Detroit. The Falcons have had frequent movement on their depth chart at wide receiver after their offseason trade of Julio Jones to Tennessee. Calvin Ridley has missed most of the season while away from the team to focus on his “mental wellbeing.”