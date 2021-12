Clemson snaps 11-game losing skid against Virginia, 67-50

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 17 points, David Collins had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Clemson snapped an 11-game losing streak against Virginia with a 67-50 victory. Clemson (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) also ended an eight-game road skid against Virginia (7-5, 1-1). It was the Tigers first win at Virginia since 2008. The Cavaliers trailed most of the game and by double digits for most of the second half. They started with an 8-2 surge after halftime to pull to 37-35 but didn’t get closer. Reece Beekman scored 20 points to lead Virginia.