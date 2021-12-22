Carters lead South Carolina over Army 105-75

COLUMBUS, S.C. (AP) — Devin Carter and Chico Carter combined for 42 points and South Carolina scored a season high in defeating Army 105-75. Devin Carter was 8-of-13 shooting in scoring a career-high 22 points. Chico Carter, unrelated to Devin, shot 7 of 13 and made his three 3-point attempts for 20 points. Erik Stevenson added 13 points and Jacobi Wright 11 for the Gamecocks, who shot 59%, making 8 of 13 3-point tries. Josh Caldwell scored 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting and Jalen Rucker and Chris Mann added 12 each for the Black Knights.