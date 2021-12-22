Browns waive punter Jamie Gillan, aka “The Scottish Hammer”

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — With three games left, the Cleveland Browns have waived punter Jamie Gillan. His struggles this season began after he dropped a snap from center that contributed to a loss in the opener at Kansas City. Nicknamed the “Scottish Hammer,” Gillan was let go as the Browns began getting ready for Saturday’s game at Green Bay while slowly getting players back from a COVID-19 outbreak. Gillan had been one of nearly two dozen players on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. He had recently been replaced by veteran Dustin Colquitt, who was signed two days before Cleveland’s game against Baltimore on Dec. 12.