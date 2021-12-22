ACC revises forfeit policy for called-off league games

By The Associated Press

The Atlantic Coast Conference is changing its rescheduling policy to avoid assigning forfeits for teams unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols. League athletics directors unanimously supported the change announced Wednesday. The decision comes amid the rise in COVID-19 cases and the increase in cancellations and postponements nationally. Games that cannot be played will be rescheduled if possible. If those games can’t be rescheduled, they will be a “no contest” that doesn’t affect a team’s record. The change is retroactive, so it will remove recent forfeits for the Boston College men’s basketball team and the Miami women’s basketball team.