Usher scores 30, lifts Georgia Tech over Georgia State in OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Jordan Usher scored nine of his career-high 30 points in overtime to spark Georgia Tech to a 72-62 victory over Georgia State. Usher made two free throws with 10 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to OT tied at 59. Usher hit 1 of 2 free throws then sandwiched two 3-pointers around two free throws by Khalid Moore as the Yellow Jackets (6-5) opened the extra period on a 9-0 run and never looked back. Usher sank 8 of 14 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and 9 of 10 foul shots. He added 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Corey Allen topped Georgia State (6-5) with 15 points, but he made just 5 of 17 shots.