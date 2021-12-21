Turnover issue trims Titans’ margin for error atop AFC South

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have a simple problem that threatens to ruin their strong start to this season. Too many turnovers. A team that turned it over all of 12 times for the 2020 season has had 13 in its past three losses. Only the Jets (26) have more turnovers than Tennessee. The Titans are tied with Kansas City, Chicago and Jacksonville with 25 turnovers this season. The turnovers have trimmed the Titans’ margin for error atop the AFC South. Coach Mike Vrabel says sometimes it’s the other team making a play and sometimes it’s the Titans’ own doing.