Staiti, No. 13 Georgia women coast in final tuneup for SEC

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting and No. 13 Georgia rolled past South Alabama 89-50. Staiti had 13 points and her only miss in the first half when the Bulldogs made 20 of 30 shots and opened a 47-26 lead. Malury Bates had 10 of her 12 points in the first half for Georgia, which takes a four-game winning streak into the Christmas break and its next game against No. 21 LSU on Dec. 30. Freshman Jillian Hollingshead also had 12 points. Hollingshead was 4 for 4 from the field and the foul line, Bates was 6-of-7 shooting. Mahogany Vaught led the Jaguars with 11 points.