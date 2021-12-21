Samford hangs on to beat Ole Miss 75-73

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Ques Glover scored 21 points and Samford survived blowing a 13-point second-half lead to defeat Mississippi 75-73 for the Bulldogs’ first victory over the Rebels. After the Rebels’ Jarkel Joiner missed the second of two free throws intentionally with the ball going out of bounds to Ole Miss, the Rebels inbounded the ball with 4.2 seconds left and had a chance to tie. But Jaemyn Brakefield’s baseline jumper with his foot on the 3-point line was a moment too late. Daeshun Ruffin scored 17 points for the Rebels, who led by six at halftime.