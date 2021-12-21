Lucas scores 24, Oregon St. beats Nicholls 84-61, snaps skid

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jarod Lucas made four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field to help Oregon State beat Nicholls 83-61. Oregon State (2-10), which won the Pac-12 Tournament and advanced to the Elite 8 last season, snapped a 10-game skid dating to a 73-64 win over Portland State in the season opener on Nov. 9. The Beavers never trailed, jumped to a 15-5 lead about 7 minutes into the game Glenn Taylor Jr. converted a three-point play with 10:06 left in the first half to made it 22-11 and Oregon State led by double figures the rest of the way. Ty Gordon made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Nicholls (8-5). Manny Littles added 11 points and 10 rebounds.