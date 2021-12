ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jaelen House had 16 points and six assists as New Mexico beat Norfolk State 68-54. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 13 points for New Mexico (7-6). Emmanuel Kuac added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Jay Allen-Tovar had 10 rebounds and three blocks. Joe Bryant Jr. had 16 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (9-4). Dana Tate Jr. added 13 points. Kris Bankston had eight rebounds.