Brunson scores 26, replacements help Mavericks beat Wolves

By LARY BUMP

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 26 points, Dorian Finney-Smith came alive in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks, with a boost from two newly signed players, defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-102 in a battle of attrition on Tuesday night.A total of nine players, including three starters, missed the game because they are in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.Brunson scored 16 points in the first half. Finney-Smith had just four at halftime, but added 15 in the second half, including two 3-pointers in a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that wiped out Minnesota’s last lead in the game.