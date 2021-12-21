Browns’ McKinley out for season with Achilles tendon injury

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns were dealt another tough blow when defensive end Takk McKinley tore his Achilles tendon in Monday night’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He will miss the remainder of the season. McKinley was carted off the field in the third quarter. The 26-year-old was emotional while being helped by medical staff and driven to the locker room, knowing his injury was serious. The Browns’ defense was short-handed due to several players being out against the Raiders after positive COVID-19 tests and losing McKinley only made things harder. The Browns signed McKinley to a one-year, $4.25 million contract in March as a free agent.