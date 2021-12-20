Vikings WR Adam Thielen sidelined by ankle injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is missing his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Thielen was inactive for Minnesota’s game at Chicago. He also missed the Vikings’ 36-28 victory over Pittsburgh on Dec. 9. While Thielen remained out, rookie offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw was active for Minnesota after he also missed the Steelers game with an ankle injury. Left tackle Jason Peters, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga and defensive back Xavier Crawford are inactive for the Bears because of injuries.