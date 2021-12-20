No. 7 Lady Vols get back on track against East Tennessee

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sara Puckett came off the bench to score 19 points and Tamari Key had 16 to lead No. 7 Tennessee to a convincing 112-58 victory over East Tennessee Monday night. Keyen Green contributed 13 points, Kaiya Wynn had 12 and 10 rebounds, Alexus Dye had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Karoline Striplin scored 10 for the Lady Volunteers (10-1) who eliminated the dark cloud from Saturday’s loss to No. 2 Stanford with the conquest. Jakhyia Davis scored 17 points and Aaliyah had 12 for East Tennessee. Davis, at 6-foot-3, was the only Buccaneer taller than 6-foot. That allowed 6-6 Key to have several opportunities down low.