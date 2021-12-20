Murray’s triple-double carries Spurs past Clippers, 116-92

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dejounte Murray delivered his third triple-double in five games with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-92. Jakob Poeltl added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Doug McDermott scored 16 points as the Spurs improved to 2-1 on their four-game road trip. Murray also had a triple-double in a victory Friday at Utah and now has six triple-doubles on the season. Paul George had 25 points for the Clippers after missing the previous five games with a sprained right elbow.