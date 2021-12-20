Hochul confident Bills’ stadium deal can be done by March

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — New York governor Kathy Hochul is confident of reaching a deal involving hundreds of millions of dollars in public funding to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in time to be included on the state’s budget due in April. Hochul says she has provided the team two timelines to negotiate an agreement by either the end of the year or extend talks through March. The governor adds the Bills will have the final say over whether to have the new facility based near their current home in Orchard Park or downtown. The projected cost of the projects are between $1.35 billion in Orchard Park versus an additional $750 million downtown.