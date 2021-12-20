FIFA touts billions to be gained from biennial World Cups

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — FIFA is making a financial pitch to win support for biennial World Cups. FIFA claims revenue would jump by $4.4 billion to $11.4 billion over four years. That’s according to parts of a presentation seen by The Associated Press. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has faced opposition from the leaders of the European and South American confederations as well as the International Olympic Committee. But he has pushed ahead with trying to convince the 211 member associations of the merits of doubling the frequency of men’s and women’s World Cups, increasing the status of FIFA and diminishing the window for other major sports events to dominate.