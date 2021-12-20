Embiid scores 41, 76ers beat Celtics 108-103

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 17 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three jumpers in the final minutes and three free throws in the last four seconds to ice it as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Boston Celtics 108-103. With both teams fighting COVID-19 outbreaks, Embiid also had 10 rebounds and a steal on the Celtics’ last-chance inbound pass while playing 40 minutes, 14 seconds — a season high for a game that didn’t go to overtime. Seth Curry scored 26 points and Tobias Harris had 25 for Philadelphia.