Bob Melvin adds Matt Williams, Bryan Price to Padres staff

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin has hired former All-Star third baseman and manager Matt Williams and former manager Bryan Price to round out his coaching staff. Williams, best known for his 10 seasons with the NL West rival San Francisco Giants, will be third base coach. Price, a former manager of the Cincinnati Reds, will be senior adviser to the coaching staff. Melvin was hired on Oct. 28 to replace the fired Jayce Tingler. Pitching coach Ruben Niebla was hired by general manager A.J. Preller a few days before Melvin’s hiring was announced.