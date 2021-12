LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Marchelus Avery had a season-high 22 points and Teddy Allen added 20 points as New Mexico State romped past Texas-Permian Basin 84-59. Yuat Alok had 14 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State (11-2), which earned its sixth straight win. Miles Daniels had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Division II Falcons.