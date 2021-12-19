Kane rediscovers scoring touch as Spurs, Liverpool draw 2-2

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane scored his second goal of the Premier League season with the opener for Tottenham in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool. Diogo Jota headed Liverpool level in the 35th minute and Andrew Robertson nodded the visitors in front in the 69th. Spurs needed just five minutes to equalize as Alisson Becker made a mess of clearing Harry Winks’ ball, allowing Son Heung-min to slot into an empty net. Robertson got sent off for a wild kick on Emerson Royal. Liverpool is three points behind leader Manchester City. Tottenham is six points behind fourth-place Arsenal with three games in hand.