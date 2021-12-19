Hield scores 18 points in 4th, Kings beat Spurs 121-114

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 18 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and made seven 3-pointers to help the Sacramento Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-114 on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton added 27 points and matched his career high with 11 assists, Damian Jones scored a career-high 23 points, and Harrison Barnes had 14 points and seven rebounds. The Kings won for the second time in six games. Hield had only five points before making back-to-back 3s late in the third quarter. He opened the fourth quarter with a mid-range jumper and scored on a pair of driving layups, then made four 3s over the final five minutes. Dejounte Murray had 25 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for San Antonio.