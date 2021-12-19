Freiburg enters winter break in 3rd after beating Leverkusen

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Substitute Kevin Schade scored late as Freiburg beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 to leapfrog the visitors and move into third place ahead of the Bundesliga’s winter break. The loss is just the latest blow to Leverkusen’s fading title ambitions after three Bundesliga games without a win. Gerardo Seoane’s team had given away two-goal leads in both of its previous games, and the defensive frailty was again at fault in Freiburg. Cologne is hosting Stuttgart for the last game before the winter break later Sunday.