Cowboys’ offense may be the only thing holding Big D back

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The one thing separating the Dallas Cowboys from being an NFL power might be their offense. Continuing a run of subpar performances the offense was limited to 328 yards and for all practical purposes two field goals in a 21-6 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Once again, the Cowboys’ defense led the way. For the third straight game, it forced four turnovers and had a hand in 15 points as Dallas (10-4) inched closer to a playoff berth and the NFC East title.