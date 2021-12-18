Schwartz, Oduro propel George Mason past Georgia 80-67

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — D’Shawn Schwartz sank five 3-pointers and scored 21 points and Josh Oduro finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots to power George Mason to an 80-67 victory over Georgia. Davonte Gaines had 13 points and DeVon Cooper pitched in with 10 points and six assists for the Patriots (6-5). Gaines scored the first eight points of the game for George Mason. His second 3-pointer in the opening minutes sparked a 14-0 run and left the Patriots leading 19-4 with 13:57 remaining in the first half. The Patriots’ lead never got below six points from there. Xavier Johnson had a career-high nine assists to go with seven rebounds and six points. Braelen Bridges paced the short-handed Bulldogs (4-6) with 13 points and seven rebounds.