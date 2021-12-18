Skip to Content
Rodman’s career highs send Washington St. past N. Colorado

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — D.J. Rodman got loose coming off the bench and scored a career-high 21 points on 6-for-11 shooting from 3-point range and Washington State beat Northern Colorado 82-56. Rodman, a 6-foot-6 junior, also snagged a career-high 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Northern Colorado’s success was brief as Matt Johnson II and Daylen Kountz buried 3-pointers in succession to start the game. But Washington State countered with 12-straight points and the Cougars led the rest of the way. Kur Jongkuch and Dru Kuxhausen each scored 11 for Northern Colorado.

